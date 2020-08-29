Brazil President Bolsonaro threatens to punch reporter in face over corruption question



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was caught on camera threatening to punch a reporter in the face after he was asked a question about alleged corruption by his family members. The journalist had asked for Bolsonaro’s comments about the payments made to his wife Michelle by a long-time aide, who is under investigation for corruption, CNN reported. “I’d like to punch you in the mouth,” Bolsonaro told the reporter during a visit to the Metropolitan Cathedral in Brasilia on Sunday. The journalist, who worked for Brazil’s leading O Globo newspaper, had asked Bolsonaro about the mysterious deposits made by Fabrício Queiroz — a former associate of his eldest son — to the bank account of Michelle... More in article.wn.com » President, Corruption, SPA Tags: Brazil