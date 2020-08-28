Added: 27.08.2020 21:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

Only recently, the Palestinian group, Hamas, and Israel seemed close to reaching a prisoner exchange agreement, where Hamas would release several Israeli soldiers held in Gaza while Israel would set free an unspecified number of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons. Instead of the much-anticipated announcement of some kind of a deal, on August 10, Israeli bombs began falling on the besieged Strip and incendiary balloons, originating in Gaza, made their way to the Israeli side of the fence. So, what happened? The answer lies largely â€“ though not entirely â€“ in Israel, specifically in the political conflict between Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing political...