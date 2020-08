Ankara puts brake on Berlin initiative



Added: 26.08.2020 7:30 | 11 views | 0 comments



The threats directed Tuesday against Greece by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu appeared to have scuppered the German mediation initiative to de-escalate tension between the two countries. For his part, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said earlier during a meeting with his visiting German counterpart Heiko Maas that Turkey must de-escalate the tension in the Eastern... More in article.wn.com » Turkey, Berlin, Greece Tags: Ankara