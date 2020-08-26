Ancient meteorite found in Antarctica can be key to discover mysteries of universe



In 2002, scientists discovered a small rock (coal black in colour) amidst the white snow in Antarctica during an expedition. Eight years late, the meteorite which is now known as Asuka 12236 can give scientists a sneak peek into the secrets of the universe. One of the best-preserved meteorites found by a team of Japanese and Belgian researchers is approximately the size of a golf ball that can contain material that can be older than our solar system. "It's fun to think about how these things fall to Earth and happen to be full of all this different information about how the solar system formed, what it formed from, and how the elements built up in the galaxy," Conel M....