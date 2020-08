Added: 25.08.2020 16:40 | 13 views | 0 comments

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, officially the losing candidate in this month's contested Belarus election, has told members of the European Parliament that her country has gone through a “peaceful revolution." She says the opposition is now ready to speak to the current government to negotiate the terms of a new election. Tikhanovskaya expressed her belief that the...