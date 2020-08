Added: 25.08.2020 19:12 | 11 views | 0 comments

The Republican Party this year decided not to draft a 2020 platform. Instead, they simply readopted their 2016 platform and released a short document pledging their loyalty, their love, and just about their first born to Trump. The opening night of the convention was certainly filled with fulsome praise for Trump's greatness. "I am so in awe of your leadership!" one frontline worker gushed in a filmed White House meeting. "Trump is the...