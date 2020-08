Added: 25.08.2020 10:41 | 8 views | 0 comments

“Good afternoon to everyone except you,” Wasseim Alsati Daragmih told the terrorist. There was a ripple of laughter in the courtroom and a smile from the Australian man who had shot him. It was the afternoon of the second day of sentencing for the man who stormed two mosques in Christchurch, New...