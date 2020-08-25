Not Only One Heartbeat Away But The President? Mike Pence And The New Apostolic Reformation



Article by WNews.com Correspondent Dallas Darling If Vice President Mike Pence, his staff, and Christian conservatives have their way, the Republican National Convention will assure him the presidency-sooner rather than later. Consequently, VP Pence is on a much greater mission than just a Stepford Veep. Sources say it is hard not to notice how staff members keep slipping up and calling him president, or in private say things like, "When we're in charge…," or "Once you become president…" Others have observed the same thing, finding it odd that he would question if the president even can complete two terms, or how he gazes worshipfully at the president, clearly too perfect to be genuine.