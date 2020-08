Added: 24.08.2020 13:32 | 8 views | 0 comments

Sydney, Australia, Aug 24 (efe-epa).- The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 people in an attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in 2019 planned to attack a third mosque, a court was told as his sentencing hearing began on Monday. Australian national Brenton Tarrant, 29, pleaded guilty in March to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism in relation to the massacre he...