The German government has said that the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny requires police protection because of a “certain likelihood” he was poisoned, a spokesman has said. “Because one can assume with a certain likelihood that we are dealing with a poison attack, protection is essential,” Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, told a press conference on Monday morning. Security has been increased at the Charité hospital complex in Berlin where Navalny is being treated for a suspected poisoning after falling ill during a flight in Russia last week....