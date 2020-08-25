Added: 24.08.2020 18:55 | 5 views | 0 comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Trump has sought to minimize the toll of the pandemic, but its impact was evident as proceedings began in Charlotte. Instead of the thousands of people who were expected to converge on this city for a week-long extravaganza, just 336 delegates participated in a roll-call vote from a Charlotte Convention Center ballroom. Earlier, the convention renominated Vice President Mike Pence, and he thanked the delegates in person. "The choice in...