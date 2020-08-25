Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane



Source: www.perdidobeachresort.com



NEW ORLEANS (AP) â€” Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph (177 kph). The two-storm combination could bring a history-making onslaught of wind and coastal flooding from Texas to Alabama, forecasters said. Still a tropical storm for now, Laura churned just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a... More in article.wn.com » SPA, Cuba, Texas Tags: Alabama