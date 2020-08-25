Added: 24.08.2020 20:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

Donald Trump Jr conflated protesting and rioting on Twitter in response to the unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The president's son posted a video that showed lines of burning vehicles in the lot of a flaming car dealership, and wrote "Peaceful Protests." The video, posted by a right-wing YouTuber, includes the caption "Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin." Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now As of Monday, there is no evidence that suggests the arsonists were connected to the Black Lives Matter movement at either an organisational or ideological...