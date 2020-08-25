Added: 25.08.2020 6:28 | 10 views | 0 comments

By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and breakout Indian-American politician Nikki Haley urged citizens to re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years in the November polls and slammed the Democratic Party for making it “fashionable” to call America a “racist” country. Haley’s prime time speech on Monday night comes a week after California Senator Kamala Harris made history becoming the first Black and Indian-American woman to be chosen for a major party’s presidential ticket. Harris is the Democratic nominee for Vice President in the 2020 US election. In a her speech,...