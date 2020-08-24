Added: 24.08.2020 9:18 | 18 views | 0 comments

The massive American warship, the USS Hershel Woody Williams, has arrived at the Greek island of Crete as tensions escalate between NATO allies Greece and Turkey over energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. The shipâ€™s presence comes days after a Turkish frigate, protecting an exploration ship that Ankara sent to the region to hunt for undersea oil and gas, collided with a Greek battleship on August 12, raising the stakes of the brewing maritime crisis. It also follows Franceâ€™s deployment of military forces to the region, providing military assistance to Greece in the crisis â€“ an active engagement that the US 6th Fleet says it is avoiding for now. â€œWe are not taking part...