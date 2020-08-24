Added: 23.08.2020 15:09 | 8 views | 0 comments

LIMA, Peru â€” Thirteen people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the countryâ€™s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday. The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said. People tried to escape through the only door of the second-floor disco, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities. After the stampede, police had to force open the door. Advertisement Franco Asensios, one of those who attended the party, told local radio RPP that the police raid started at 9 p.m. and that...