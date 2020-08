Added: 24.08.2020 2:03 | 8 views | 0 comments

Washington, Aug 24 : US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kicked off his four-country trip starting on Sunday, the US State Department said in a statement. Pompeo will travel to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 23 to 28, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement,...