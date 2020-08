Kremlin critic Navalny ‘stable’ in Berlin: NGO



Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a stable condition after arriving in Berlin by air ambulance on Saturday following a suspected poisoning, the German NGO that chartered the flight told AFP. "Navalny's condition is stable," said Jaka Bizilj, the head of the Cinema for Peace NGO after the flight touched down at Berlin's Tegel airport. This file photo taken on September 29, 2019 shows...