US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran



Source: www.nytimes.com



United Nations â€“ The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all U.N. sanctions on Iran to be restored, citing significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the notification to the president of the U.N. Security Council, setting the stage for a showdown in the world body that could lead to a crisis of credibility for its most important and powerful institution. Even before Pompeo presented the council president with the notice, other members rejected the step. In this July 20, 2015, file photo, members of the Security Council vote at United Nations headquarters on the landmark nuclear deal... More in article.wn.com » President, Iran Tags: ISIS