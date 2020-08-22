ï»¿Saturday, 22 August 2020
Eilat: Alleged gang rape of 16-year-old in Israeli hotel branded 'crime against humanity' by Netanyahu

Added: 21.08.2020 15:52 | 7 views | 0 comments

Two men have been arrested after a group of 30 allegedly gang raped a teenage girl in an Israeli hotel, in a case which has shocked the country. Both the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defence minister Benny Gantz â€“ due to become prime minister next year in a coalition deal â€“ have expressed their outrage at the alleged crime in Eilat, a popular resort town on the southern tip of Israel. According to local media reports, the 16-year-old girl travelled with a friend to Eilat earlier this month and met some men while drinking at a bar, who were acquaintances of her friend. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Testimony...

