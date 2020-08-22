Turkey discovers its â€˜biggestâ€™ ever natural gas deposits, promises to find more resources in future

Added: 21.08.2020 16:53 | 6 views | 0 comments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a newly-discovered gigantic natural gas field will help the country to become a net energy exporter, but the nation's exploration missions have led to tensions with the EU. Ankara has made...