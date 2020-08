Russia to let Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment



Added: 21.08.2020 19:16 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: russiatrek.org



Russian doctors have given a dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning permission to be transferred abroad for medical treatment, a senior medic said. The reversal came after more than 24 hours of wrangling over Alexei Navalny’s condition and treatment. Mr Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe he was poisoned and that the Kremlin is behind it. His family and supporters wanted him brought to a top German medical clinic, but his doctors in Omsk said he was too unstable to move, even after a... More in article.wn.com » Russia, Berlin, President, Corruption, Vladimir Putin Tags: Germany