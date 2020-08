US has no right to ask for snapback on UN sanctions against Iran: spokesperson

Added: 22.08.2020 3:41 | 7 views | 0 comments

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has no right to demand the United Nations Security Council launch the snapback mechanism to restore sanctions against Iran, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday. Noting that the United States is no longer a participant to the...