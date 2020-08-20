Added: 20.08.2020 12:13 | 12 views | 0 comments

Bangkok: Thai police arrested a rapper and seven pro-democracy activists in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption. Among those arrested is Dechathorn Bamrungmuang, a key member of Rap Against Dictatorship. He posted photos Thursday on his Facebook page of being taken to a police station for processing. See more Photos: Thailand's Ban Hun Lek metal museum brings fictional characters to life Thailand's monkey town launches sterilisation campaign Thailand denies monkeys abused to harvest coconut products COVID-19 Thailand: Schools reopen with isolated desks, masks The...