By Kang Seung-woo North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has delegated some of his authority to his younger sister Kim Yo-jong and his close aides, according to the South Korean spy agency, Thursday. Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister / Yonhap However, the move is believed to have nothing to do with the leader's health, it added. "Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, is currently...