Mali soldiers behind coup promise elections amid international criticism



Added: 19.08.2020



BAMAKO, Mali — The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organize new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. In a statement carried overnight on state broadcaster ORTM, the mutinous soldiers who staged Tuesday’s military coup identified themselves as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People led by Col. Maj. Ismael Wague. “With you, standing as one, we can restore this country to its former greatness,” Wague said, announcing that borders were closed and that a curfew was going into effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m The news of Keita’s departure was met with... More in article.wn.com » President, Election, Soldiers Tags: SWIFT