As several prominent Republicans endorsed Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the first night of the Democratic National Convention, the president's former national security adviser John Bolton said that while he won't be voting for his old boss he still won't cast a ballot for the Democratic nominee. "This will be the first time in my adult political career when I won't be voting for the Republican nominee for president," Bolton told the National Press Club on Tuesday. "I won't be voting for Joe Biden either." Rather, Bolton plans to write in "a Republican...