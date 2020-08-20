Added: 19.08.2020 17:01 | 13 views | 0 comments

(CNN)A coup in Mali, West Africa, could have ramifications far beyond its borders, threatening to further destabilize across the region and jeopardizing counter-insurgency efforts led by France and the United States. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation on state television late Tuesday, hours after he and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by mutinous soldiers. The coup -- the latest upheaval in a cycle of turmoil lasting almost a decade -- follows months of mass anti-government protests and a worsening insurgency from Islamist militants north of the capital, Bamako. Mali shares borders with Burkina Faso and Niger, and all three countries have struggled with the...