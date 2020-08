Added: 20.08.2020 2:09 | 11 views | 0 comments

On Wednesday night, Mr Obama will unleash possibly his most scathing attack yet about Mr Trump, speaking from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. According to pre-released excerpts of his remarks, he will say: "He's [Mr Trump] shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. "No interest in using the...