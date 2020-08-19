Belarus protesters hold rally as Lukashenko vows to stay on



Source: www.rferl.org



MINSK â€" Tens of thousands of Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for the largest protest rally in recent history in Minsk as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected calls to step down in a defiant speech. Crowds of protesters marched through the streets to the central Independence Square on Sunday, with an AFP journalist estimating the turnout at more than 100,0000, a scale of protest not seen since the breakup of the Soviet Union. Belarusian independent news site Tut.by called the rally "the largest in the history of independent Belarus". Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of...