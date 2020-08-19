WHO warns young people are driving Covid-19 spread



Source: www.npr.org



The World Health Organisation has repeated warnings that young people are driving the spread of coronavirus globally. Many are unaware theyâ€™re infected, WHO director for the Western Pacific Dr Takeshi Kasai said, which increases the risk to the... More in article.wn.com »