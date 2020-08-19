Communist Party dissenter says Xi Jinping 'killing China,' country 'sliding towards disaster'



A dissenter within Chinaâ€™s Communist Party has said that leader Xi Jinping is "killing" China with his one-man rule, and added that many in the party want him removed as boss, with China "sliding towards disaster." Cai Xia, once a professor at Chinaâ€™s elite Central Party School, told the Guardian that she was "happy" to be kicked out of Xiâ€™s party after an audio taping of her, in which she criticized Xi, was leaked two months ago. She said many in the party are opposed to Xi but fear what will happen if they speak out â€” including being hit... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Audi