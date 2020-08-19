Added: 19.08.2020 2:18 | 8 views | 0 comments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is convening a key ruling party body on Wednesday for the first time in eight months to address a â€œcrucial" mystery issue. Heâ€™s got plenty of tricky situations to choose from. The stateâ€™s official Korean Central News Agency offered few clues about the gathering of the Central Committee, saying it will â€œdiscuss and decide on an issue of crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the Party." It didnâ€™t elaborate. Kim is facing difficulties on various fronts, both at home and abroad. Floods have wiped out farmland to deal another blow to the virus-hit economy, while a reported health scare earlier this year...