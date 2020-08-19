Added: 19.08.2020 4:43 | 11 views | 0 comments

NEW YORK: Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party&'s all-virtual national convention. The moment marked a political high point for Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is now cemented as the embodiment of Democrats&' desperate desire to defeat President Donald Trump this fall. The roll call of convention delegates formalized what has been clear for months since Biden took the lead in the primary elections&' chase for the nomination. It came as he worked to demonstrate the breadth of his...