Twin strong quakes strike off Indonesia



Added: 19.08.2020 5:28 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: wtvr.com



Two large and shallow earthquakes struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey reported, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Frightened residents fled their homes when the twin offshore quakes rocked Bengkulu city... More in article.wn.com » Earthquakes Tags: Strikes