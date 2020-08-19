Trudeau names Canada's first female finance minister



Source: www.slideshare.net



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Chrystia Freeland to be Canada's first female finance minister on Tuesday as an ethics scandal that clipped her predecessor's wings reverberates through the government. Freeland received a standing ovation after being sworn in at a small ceremony in Ottawa. Guests socially distanced, wore face masks and Freeland greeted Trudeau with an elbow bump after taking the oath of office, telling reporters that it was "about time that we broke that glass ceiling." The prime minister later announced the suspension of parliament until September 23, when his minority government will lay out a new direction and test its support