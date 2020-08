Added: 19.08.2020 8:54 | 8 views | 0 comments

JERUSALEM : Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after Palestinians fired a rocket into southern Israel, the army said. The latest exchange came as Israel warned Hamas it was risking ‘war’ by failing to stop fire balloons being launched across the border. Egyptian security officials shuttled between the two sides in a bid to end the flare-up which has seen more than a week of rocket and fire balloon attacks from...