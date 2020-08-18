In masks, India marks 74th Independence Day



Source: lifenlesson.com



1 of 10 Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand in a formation during a ceremony to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day, which marks the end of British colonial rule, in Srinagar on August 15, 2020. - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a new warning to China over deadly border tensions on August 15, using his most important speech of the year to promise to build a stronger military. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) Image Credit: AFP 2 of 10 Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee gestures as she arrives to attend India's 74th Independence Day parade, which marks the end of British colonial rule, in Kolkata on August 15, 2020. - India's Prime Minister Narendra...