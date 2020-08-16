US calls for credible probe into Beirut blast



Added: 15.08.2020 16:17 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usip.org



The United States called on Saturday for a transparent and credible investigation into the massive port blast in Beirut that killed 178 people and said Lebanon could never go back to the days "in which anything goes" at its ports and borders. The August 4 blast, which the authorities say was caused by more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unsafely stored at the port for years, injured 6,000 people, ruined entire neighborhoods and left 300,000 homeless. "We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or the borders of... More in article.wn.com » United States, SPA Tags: Beirut