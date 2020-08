Added: 16.08.2020 5:26 | 5 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71. The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill. It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away...