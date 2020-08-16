Added: 16.08.2020 10:58 | 8 views | 0 comments

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will never cave in to international threats and sanctions over its energy exploration in the waters of the eastern Mediterranean, which have been the subject of a territorial row between Turkey and Greece. In a televised speech on Saturday, Erdogan defended Turkeyâ€™s exploration of oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean, saying the measures are justified under both international maritime law and established conventions. Vowing to continue its energy exploration as...