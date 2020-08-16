Added: 16.08.2020 17:25 | 10 views | 0 comments

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, under pressure from huge protests after an election that gave him a sixth term in a landslide, has vehemently rejected any possibility of holding a rerun of the vote. He spoke at a rally of thousands of supporters near the main government building in Minsk on Sunday. Meanwhile, large crowds streamed toward the site of an opposition rally 1.5 miles away in the capital city, the ninth straight day of anti-government rallies. Supporters of Alexander Lukashenko in Independent Square, Minsk (Sergei Grits/AP) AP/PA Images / Supporters...