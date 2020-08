Added: 15.08.2020 8:16 | 8 views | 0 comments

Tehran has vowed a swift pushback to the US if the Trump administration moves to trigger “snapback” sanctions envisioned by the 2015 nuclear deal, arguing that they would be “illegal” since the US pulled out of the accord in 2018. The threat from the US to trigger a mechanism embedded within the 2015 nuclear deal, which allows a party to the accord to initiate a reinstatement of all UN sanctions against Iran, came after the Trump administration was dealt a major blow at the UN Security...