The United States Postal Service has warned election officials across the country, including those in key battleground states such as Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, that ballots requested by their deadlines and promptly mailed back may not be delivered in time to be counted. The warnings come as the Postal Service has made changes this summer to limit overtime and increase efficiency, which according to an internal memo could result in mail temporarily being left behind. The letters, first reported by The Washington Post, prompted immediate questions from the League of Women Voters and suspicion from the American Postal Workers Union that the warnings...