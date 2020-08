UN launches $565 million appeal for blast-hit Lebanon



Added: 15.08.2020 1:48 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.peacepalacelibrary.nl



The United Nations on Friday launched an appeal to raise $565 million (Dh2.07 billion) to help Lebanon recover from this month's devastating port blast that killed 171 people. The UN said in a statement that the funds would be used to support Lebanon as it moves from immediate life-saving humanitarian relief towards... More in article.wn.com »