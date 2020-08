Added: 14.08.2020 6:21 | 4 views | 0 comments

Fresh Israeli air strikes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israel's army said, as a week of hostilities between the Jewish State and the Palestinian enclave raged on. Israeli workers from the Nature and Parks Authority try to extinguish a fire caused by an incendiary balloon launched from the Gaza Strip, near Be'eri Kibbutz, on August 13, 2020. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) Israel says the strikes, and other measures including halting the territory's...