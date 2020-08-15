Added: 14.08.2020 6:28 | 4 views | 0 comments

Minsk, Belarus (CNN)Several people who were detained for participating in mass protests in Belarus this week allege that the country's security forces beat, tortured and humiliated them while in government custody. The protesters are among the thousands of people who were arrested in the sometimes violent unrest that has rocked the former Soviet republic since its residential election on Sunday. Exit polls showed that Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, received 80% of the vote, but opposition groups claim the election was marred by fraud to keep Lukashenko in power. Lukashenko's government had already been accused of responding to the protests with disproportionate...