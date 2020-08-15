Added: 14.08.2020 10:31 | 3 views | 0 comments

Cohen claims he helped Trump commit tax fraud, create a secret back channel to Vladimir Putin and lie to Melania Michael Cohen has released a teaser of his bombshell book about his time as Donald Trumpâ€™s lawyer and fixer after the US justice department dropped a gag order. He claims he helped the president commit tax fraud, created a secret back channel to Vladimir Putin, covered up affairs and witnessed a â€˜golden showersâ€™ incident at a sex club in Las Vegas. â€˜I know where the skeletons are buried because I was the one who buried them,â€™ Cohen wrote in the foreword, which was published on a website for his tell-all book â€˜Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to...