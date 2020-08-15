Added: 14.08.2020 10:55 | 4 views | 0 comments

British tourists in France are being charged hundreds of pounds to return home before quarantine restrictions are imposed. Air fares are more than six times higher than normal for flights from Paris to London on Friday, with the cheapest British Airways tickets being sold for Â£452. The lowest priced Eurostar tickets available on Friday morning are Â£210. Travellers willing to pay these inflated fares could still miss out due to many services already being fully booked. (PA Graphics) Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted the Government had taken "a practical approach" to the new restrictions. It was announced on Thursday night that people arriving in the UK from...