Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling. President Donald Trump in no time characterized Senator Kamala Harris as “nasty” and “the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate.” He also claimed the presumptive Democratic nominee “… said things that were untrue. She’s a person that has told many, many stories that aren’t true.” Millions of “Phony Kamala,” “Worst Pick Imaginable,” and “Pathetic Running Mate” fund-raising emails sent by his campaign went out to his followers. As of date, the Washington Post reported that President Trump has made more than 20,000 false and misleading claims. (This does not include the hundreds of conspiracy theories.) Other...